Did CDS General Anil Chauhan Admit India Lost 7 Fighter Jets to Pakistan During Operation Sindoor and Asked for Ceasefire? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Says ‘Video AI-Generated’

New Delhi, July 26: A video circulating on social media platforms claims to show Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan admitting that India lost seven fighter jets during Operation Sindoor and was forced to request a ceasefire from Pakistan. The viral video, which appears to be a press briefing, allegedly features General Chauhan stating that Indian defence forces were overwhelmed and had to back down. This video has been widely shared with captions suggesting that India suffered a major setback during the military standoff with Pakistan.

However, this claim has been completely debunked by the Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit. In a tweet posted on Saturday, PIB Fact Check clarified that the video is an AI-generated deepfake and General Anil Chauhan has made no such statement. The video is digitally manipulated using artificial intelligence tools to mimic his voice and likeness, falsely portraying him as making comments that he never did. Did India Admit Rafale Fighter Jet Pilot Loss During Operation Sindoor? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

Deepfake Video Falsely Shows CDS General Anil Chauhan Admitting 7 Jet Losses

A manipulated video is being shared online, falsely showing Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan admitting 7 jet losses and saying India asked for ceasefire#PIBFactCheck: ▶️This is an AI-generated deepfake video ▶️CDS General Anil Chauhan has made no such… pic.twitter.com/GEJWrC4rKo — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 25, 2025

The government has strongly warned citizens against believing or circulating such deepfakes, which are part of a growing wave of disinformation tactics being used to create confusion, lower morale, and damage India’s national security image. Did EAM S Jaishankar Admit India Lost 3 Rafale Fighter Jets to Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Says ‘Video Digitally Altered’.

This comes after the Centre informed parliament on Friday that India and Pakistan agreed on May 10 for a cessation of firing and military activity as a result of 'direct contact' between the director generals of military operations (DGMOs) of both nations, which was 'initiated by the Pakistani side'.

Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant, verify information with credible sources, and refrain from sharing content that could undermine national interest. Deepfakes, especially involving military leadership, represent a dangerous form of digital misinformation.

