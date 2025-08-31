New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): In a major crackdown on narcotics, the Delhi Police apprehended a woman from the Kalandra colony, Bhalswa dairy and recovered 300 grams of heroin from her after acting on a tip-off.

The accused has been identified as Afsana (23), a resident of Jahangirpuri.

Accordingly, a case u/s 21, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) was registered at the PS Bhslwa Dairy. The accused was later arrested.

After sustained interrogation and arrest of Afsana, in a late-night raid, Delhi Police arrested two suppliers, identified as Narender (37) and Jyoti aka Manshi (35).

A total of 712 grams of heroin were recovered from them, broken down as 52 grams, 470 grams, 170 grams and 20 grams.

Sections 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act were also added in the case.

A total of 1,012 grams (1 kg and 12 grams) of Heroin was recovered in all.

On August 29, the Delhi Police dismantled an inter-state gang engaged in a mobile phone snatching and smuggling racket, arresting eight accused and seizing more than 300 stolen devices.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, South Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ankit Chauhan explained the modus operandi of the gang, stating that they operated through a well-established network. After being pickpocketed, the stolen phones are transported to West Bengal and then smuggled into Bangladesh.

"We have busted an inter-state gang involved in mobile snatching and smuggling of mobile phones. We have arrested a total of eight accused and recovered more than 300 mobile phones. After pickpocketing, a man named Mohammad Mujahir takes the mobiles from here to West Bengal. In West Bengal, he meets Mohammad Khalid, who then takes the mobiles to Bangladesh and smuggles them illegally," DCP Chauhan said.

Explaining the reason for smuggling these stolen phones to Bangladesh, the senior official stated that once a device is reported stolen, it is blocked on the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) of the Government of India, preventing its use anywhere in the country.

He said, "The main reason for this nexus is that once a mobile is reported stolen on the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) of the Government of India and we block it, that mobile device cannot be used anywhere in India. To avoid these technological advancements, people send their mobile phones from here to Bangladesh so that they can be used there." (ANI)

