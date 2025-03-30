New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested an extortionist from Dehradun who had escaped from the custody of the Goa Police in June 2024, DCP (Crime) Aditya Gautam said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Imad Khan (33), a resident of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, along with his associates, had extorted Rs30 lakh from a complainant by threatening to leak his video on social media.

According to DCP Gautam, Khan was initially arrested in a case registered under Sections 342, 170, 232, 506, 389, and 34 of the IPC at Mapusa Police Station, Goa. However, while being transported to Goa, he managed to escape from the custody of the Goa Police at Mumbai's Sahar Airport. Following his escape, another case under Sections 323 and 224 of the IPC was registered at Sahar Police Station, Mumbai.

As per police reports, Khan and a female accomplice approached the victim in a hotel room in Mapusa, Goa, posing as officers from the Delhi Narcotics Cell. Khan introduced himself as "Inspector Imad Khan, In-Charge of the IT Department, Narcotics, Delhi," and confiscated the victim's mobile phone, documents, laptop password, digital media access, and wallet.

Threatening to tarnish the victim's reputation by releasing an obscene video on social media, Khan and his accomplice extorted Rs20 lakh from him in exchange for his release and for not filing an FIR. Later, they continued to blackmail the victim, demanding an additional Rs10 lakh, which was transferred via RTGS. As the demands persisted, the victim finally lodged a legal complaint on February 26, 2024, leading to the registration of a case at Mapusa Police Station.

During the investigation, the Goa Police arrested two suspects along with Khan on June 19, 2024. However, on the same day, Khan escaped from custody at Mumbai Airport after a brief scuffle with the police team. Since then, he had been on the run.

On March 26, Delhi Police received intelligence regarding Khan's whereabouts. It was revealed that he was hiding near Shimla Bypass Road, near ISBT, Dehradun. A police team reached Dehradun on March 27 and, based on a tip-off, apprehended Khan on March 28.

During interrogation, Khan admitted to extorting Rs30 lakh from the victim by impersonating a police officer. He also confessed to evading capture by frequently changing locations after his escape. After verifying the facts and collecting sufficient evidence, police arrested him under Section 35(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Born in 1991, Khan holds a B.Com degree from Kurukshetra University, Yamuna Nagar, Haryana. He previously worked as an accountant in Yamuna Nagar. In 2023, his cousin started working as a chef in a Delhi club owned by an individual referred to as "X" (name withheld). Through this connection, Khan met Ms. X, who introduced him to Basit, Faizan, Bhuvan, Yasir, and Salman. Ms. X informed Khan about a businessman from Mumbai who could be targeted for extortion.

On August 20, 2023, Khan and his associates traveled to Mapusa, Goa, where Ms. X booked two villas and the extortion scheme was executed. While several associates, including Basit, Faizan, Bhuvan, and Yasir, had already been arrested, Khan had remained at large until his recent capture.

The concerned authorities have been informed of Khan's arrest, and further legal proceedings are underway. (ANI)

