New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): In a crackdown on illegal immigration, Delhi police have registered an FIR at Narela Industrial Area Police Station against the syndicate facilitating unlawful entry into the country.

The case was registered under Sections 336(2), 336(3), 340(2), 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 14 and 14C of the Foreigners Act, 1946,

The police said that five people, who allegedly rented accommodations to illegal immigrants, had been interrogated.

One individual has been issued a notice under Section 35(3) of BNS (earlier 41(A) CrPC). The investigation is also focused on tracing the origin of fake documents such as electric meter connections, Aadhaar cards, and voter IDs obtained by illegal immigrants.

Relevant departments have been given notices, and legal action will be taken against all those found involved, said the police.

Meanwhile, the police said that 121 illegal immigrants have been identified, and after completing the legal procedure, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has ordered their deportation.

Earlier this month, Delhi Police's Crime Branch detained 13 Bangladeshi nationals, including five children, for allegedly residing in India without valid documentation. The individuals were apprehended from village Auchandi in the national capital.

According to DCP Crime, Aditya Gautam, "The detained individuals entered India through unfenced agricultural fields along the India-Bangladesh border and later reached Delhi via Cooch Behar railway station. They reportedly worked as casual labourers in a brick kiln in Kharkhoda, Haryana."

