New Delhi [India] September 29 (ANI): The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted an interstate cyber fraud syndicate involved in cheating people through a fake cryptocurrency trading platform, "BitBank," officials said.

Police said the case originated from a complaint alleging fraud of ₹31.75 lakh, after the victim was lured into investing in a fraudulent cryptocurrency application. The complainant was initially contacted via Facebook, and later, posing as a BitBank executive on WhatsApp, the accused convinced the victim to download the fake trading app.

The victim was induced to transfer large sums into various bank accounts on the pretext of high returns through fake share and IPO allotments. An FIR was registered at PS Cyber South West, Delhi, and entrusted to the Cyber Cell, Crime Branch for investigation.

Considering the gravity of the offence, a dedicated team was formed. Officials said one accused, Nitin Sharma (42), a resident of Ludhiana, Punjab, was arrested after he was identified withdrawing ₹10 lakh in cash from a bank, as confirmed through CCTV footage. His mobile devices were recovered, which contained incriminating WhatsApp chats, transaction details, and other digital evidence directly linking him to the cyber fraud syndicate.

Further analysis revealed that several WhatsApp numbers used in the fraud were active in Cambodia, confirming the international dimension of the cybercrime, officials said.

Further investigation is underway.

In another operation, Delhi Police Crime Branch apprehended two persons in a major crackdown on a counterfeit automobile spare parts racket. During the operation, a large quantity of fake spare parts was seized, all bearing the names and packaging of leading automobile companies, a press release said.

Acting on reliable inputs regarding the storage and distribution of fake automobile parts of reputed international brands, simultaneous raids were carried out on August 29 at two premises in Karol Bagh in New Delhi.According to the release, the police action resulted in the apprehension of the two accused and the recovery of duplicate auto parts worth Rs 90 lakh.

The seizure highlights the scale of the illegal operation and the threat it poses to both consumer safety and the reputation of established brands. (ANI)

