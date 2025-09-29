Did Cabin of INR 800-Crore Varanasi Ropeway Project Collapse on Inauguration Day With BJP Leader Inside? Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Video

Lucknow, September 29: Did Varanasi Ropeway Project, dubbed India's first urban ropeway, made on the budget of over INR 800 crore, suffer an accident on the inauguration day? A video went viral on social media, especially on X, formerly Twitter, that falsely claimed that a cabin of the Varanasi ropeway project crashed on the day it was being inaugurated, with a BJP leader inside.

An X user, Nitesh Das (Realnitesh945), shared a video purportedly showing a ropeway cabin collapsing. The user claimed that the cabin that collapsed was part of the Varanasi Roperay project. "In Varanasi, Modi ji built a 4 KM ropeway at a cost of ₹800 crore. On Inauguration, the cabin snapped and crashed down - with a BJP leader inside it! So much cost, and the result? Straight to the ground," the user captioned the video. Is There a ‘Blood on Call’ Service in India Through Helpline 104? PIB Fact Check Terms Viral Claim Misleading.

Fact Check: Varanasi Ropeway Cabin Collapse Video Is Fake

When we at LatestLY fact-checked the video, we found out that the claim was fake. The user had shared the video of the accident that occurred at Maa Bamleshwari Temple in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon, where a ropeway trolley broke and fell to the ground, and falsely linked it to the Varanasi Ropeway, which is yet to be opened.

In UP's Varanasi, FIR has been registered against person with Twitter account @ashokdanoda for allegedly sharing a ropeway cabin collapse video claiming it be from the Varanasi ropeway project. The Varanasi rooeway project is yet to begin its operation. pic.twitter.com/YlMpAqovwn — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 29, 2025

Further, the Uttar Pradesh Police also confirmed that no such incident has occurred in Varanasi. An FIR has been filed against the person for spreading fake news. "A video on a social media platform, "in which it is stated that the cabin of the Varanasi ropeway broke and fell," is being shared virally. Varanasi Commissionerate Police completely #denies this video," Varanasi Police Commissionerate said. Did Narendra Modi-Led Government Issue Advisory Asking Citizens To Avoid Cold Drinks as They Are Contaminated With Ebola Virus? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral WhatsApp Message.

The Varanasi ropeway is set to provide a new mode of transport for residents and visitors. The ropeway will cover a distance of 3.75 km, linking Banaras Cantt Railway Station with Godowlia Chowk. The project is expected to cut travel time from 45-50 minutes to just 15 minutes, according to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Once operational, it will offer an alternative to road transport, reducing congestion and improving connectivity, officials said.

