New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): The Cyber Police Station of North District in Delhi has dismantled an inter-state scam that lured victims with false promises of charitable work and monthly payouts. The operation led to the apprehension of three individuals from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, who are alleged to be part of a fake donation and NGO registration racket, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the investigation was launched following a complaint from Muhammad Yunus Khan, a 76-year-old social worker from Delhi. Khan reported being cheated of Rs 16,600 after he received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number. The caller, posing as a charity organiser, requested donations to help the poor and elderly.

The fraudster further enticed Khan by promising him a monthly payment of Rs 50,000 and other benefits if he registered his own NGO under their scheme. Convinced by the offer, Khan transferred Rs 16,600 as registration and processing fees. After the payment was made, the fraudsters ceased all communication.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered on September 8, 2025, and an investigation was initiated.

Through meticulous financial and technical analysis, police teams traced the transaction to a bank account in Agra. A targeted raid on October 11 led to the arrest of the first accused, Manish Biswas, 19, the holder of the beneficiary account.

During interrogation, Biswas revealed that he was recruited by two other individuals, Manthan Kumar and Prince, also known as Kalu and Kamlesh. They allegedly convinced him to open the bank account under the false pretext of "reviving company funds."

Acting on this information, the police swiftly apprehended Manthan Kumar, a trainee chef at a local hotel in Agra. Kumar confessed to acting as a middleman, providing Biswas's account details to the third accused, Prince.

Prince, a labourer, was also arrested on the same day. He admitted to arranging "mule" bank accounts and stated that he had provided Manish's details to another individual, Golu, who had promised him financial incentives.

Further efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the main handler, Golu, and recover the amount cheated, said the police. (ANI)

