Patna, October 23: The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 are set to take place in two crucial phases in November, promising a fiercely contested political showdown. At the center of this battle is the contest between the BJP-JD(U)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan coalition. With Bihar’s complex caste dynamics, historical political legacies, and evolving voter expectations, this election could redefine the state’s political landscape for years to come.

Out of 243 seats, 121 constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase, while the remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase. Those looking to check polling dates of their respective constituencies can do so below.

Phase Wise Constituency List of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Phase 1 Phase 2 AC No. AC Name AC No. AC Name 70 Alamnagar 1 Valmiki Nagar 71 Bihariganj 2 Ramnagar (SC) 72 Singheshwar (SC) 3 Narkatiaganj 73 Madhepura 4 Bagaha 74 Sonbarsha (SC) 5 Lauriya 75 Saharsa 6 Nautan 76 Simri Bakhtiarpur 7 Chanpatia 77 Mahishi 8 Bettiah 78 Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) 9 Sikta 79 Gaura Bauram 10 Raxaul 80 Benipur 11 Sugauli 81 Alinagar 12 Narkatia 82 Darbhanga Rural 13 Harsidhi (SC) 83 Darbhanga 14 Govindganj 84 Hayaghat 15 Kesaria 85 Bahadurpur 16 Kalyanpur 86 Keoti 17 Pipra 87 Jale 18 Madhuban 88 Gaighat 19 Motihari 89 Aurai 20 Chiraia 90 Minapur 21 Dhaka 91 Bochahan (SC) 22 Sheohar 92 Sakra (SC) 23 Riga 93 Kurhani 24 Bathnaha (SC) 94 Muzaffarpur 25 Parihar 95 Kanti 26 Sursand 96 Baruraj 27 Bajpatti 97 Paroo 28 Sitamarhi 98 Sahebganj 29 Runnisaidpur 99 Baikunthpur 30 Belsand 100 Barauli 31 Harlakhi 101 Gopalganj 32 Benipatti 102 Kuchaikote 33 Khajauli 103 Bhore (SC) 34 Babubarhi 104 Hathua 35 Bisfi 105 Siwan 36 Madhubani 106 Ziradei 37 Rajnagar (SC) 107 Darauli (SC) 38 Jhanjharpur 108 Raghunathpur 39 Phulparas 109 Daraunda 40 Laukaha 110 Barharia 41 Nirmali 111 Goriakothi 42 Pipra 112 Maharajganj 43 Supaul 113 Ekma 44 Triveniganj (SC) 114 Manjhi 45 Chhatapur 115 Baniapur 46 Narpatganj 116 Taraiya 47 Raniganj (SC) 117 Marhaura 48 Forbesganj 118 Chapra 49 Araria 119 Garkha (SC) 50 Jokihat 120 Amnour 51 Sikti 121 Parsa 52 Bahadurganj 122 Sonepur 53 Thakurganj 123 Hajipur 54 Kishanganj 124 Lalganj 55 Kochadhaman 125 Vaishali 56 Amour 126 Mahua 57 Baisi 127 Raja Pakar (SC) 58 Kasba 128 Raghopur 59 Banmankhi (SC) 129 Mahnar 60 Rupauli 130 Patepur (SC) 61 Dhamdaha 131 Kalyanpur (SC) 62 Purnia 132 Warisnagar 63 Katihar 133 Samastipur 64 Kadwa 134 Ujiarpur 65 Balrampur 135 Morwa 66 Pranpur 136 Sarairanjan 67 Manihari (ST) 137 Mohiuddinnagar 68 Barari 138 Bibhutipur 69 Korha (SC) 139 Rosera (SC) 152 Bihpur 140 Hasanpur 153 Gopalpur 141 Cheria-Bariarpur 154 Pirpainti (SC) 142 Bachhwara 155 Kahalgaon 143 Teghra 156 Bhagalpur 144 Matihani 157 Sultanganj 145 Sahebpur Kamal 158 Nathnagar 146 Begusarai 159 Amarpur 147 Bakhri (SC) 160 Dhoraiya (SC) 148 Alauli (SC) 161 Banka 149 Khagaria 162 Katoria (ST) 150 Beldaur 163 Belhar 151 Parbatta 203 Ramgarh 164 Tarapur 204 Mohania (SC) 165 Munger 205 Bhabua 166 Jamalpur 206 Chainpur 167 Suryagarha 207 Chenari (SC) 168 Lakhisarai 208 Sasaram 169 Sheikhpura 209 Kargahar 170 Barbigha 210 Dinara 171 Asthawan 211 Nokha 172 Biharsharif 212 Dehri 173 Rajgir (SC) 213 Karkat 174 Islampur 214 Arwal 175 Hilsa 215 Kurtha 176 Nalanda 216 Jehanabad 177 Harnaut 217 Ghosi 178 Mokama 218 Makhdumpur (SC) 179 Barh 219 Goh 180 Bakhtiarpur 220 Obra 181 Digha 221 Nabinagar 182 Bankipur 222

The upcoming polls are not just about parties but personalities with deep-rooted influence in their respective constituencies. From seasoned politicians trying to reclaim lost ground to fresh faces bringing new hope, Bihar elections 2025 are brimming with narratives that can go viral. Below, we delve into the key candidates shaping the battlefield in various constituencies. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Mahagathbandhan Declares Tejashwi Yadav As CM Face, Mukesh Sahani As Deputy CM for Vidhan Sabha Polls (Watch Video).

Samrat Choudhary (Tarapur Assembly Election)

Currently serving as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary is contesting from Tarapur after a gap of 15 years. A prominent Kushwaha leader with deep political roots, Choudhary is positioning himself as the architect of growth under the NDA. During his nomination, he criticised the INDIA alliance’s policies as “destructive” and emphasised continued development under the NDA government. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: From Raghopur to Patna Sahib and Purnia, List of Key Constituencies in Vidhan Sabha

Vijay Kumar Sinha (Lakhisarai Assembly Election)

Three-time MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha is once again in the fray from Lakhisarai. A BJP stalwart, he has retained this key seat since 2010 and defeated Congress candidates in past elections. His stronghold in the region and leadership experience make him a central figure in the party’s campaign for the Assembly Elections 2025.

Tejashwi Yadav (Raghopur Assembly Election)

Tejashwi Yadav, the scion of the influential Yadav family, continues to be the centerpiece of the RJD’s campaign in Raghopur. This seat has been a Yadav stronghold for decades — first won by Lalu Prasad Yadav in 1995 and 2000, followed by Rabri Devi’s three-time tenure, and now Tejashwi holding it since 2015. He has played significant roles in Bihar’s political arena, serving as both deputy chief minister and leader of the opposition.

Facing Tejashwi is BJP’s Satish Kumar Yadav, a candidate with a history of causing upsets in Raghopur. Satish shocked many in 2010 by defeating Rabri Devi by over 13,000 votes but has since lost twice to Tejashwi in 2015 and 2020. This rivalry promises another viral showdown in 2025 as both seek to consolidate their respective bases.

Osama Shahab (Raghunathpur Assembly Election)

RJD has fielded Osama Shahab from Raghunathpur, marking his electoral debut. Osama is the son of the late Mohammad Shahabuddin, a former MP and a towering political figure in Siwan known for his controversial legacy. Lalu Prasad Yadav personally handing Osama the RJD symbol signals a strategic move to reclaim the Shahabuddin political legacy.

Interestingly, the RJD ally CPI(ML), which once opposed Shahabuddin vehemently, has declared no dispute with his family now, indicating shifting alliances. Osama’s main rival is JD(U)’s Vikas Kumar Singh, also known as Jishu Singh, making Raghunathpur one of the most closely watched constituencies in Siwan. Osama’s candidature could generate viral interest due to the dramatic political history and his fresh entry into politics.

Anant Singh (Mokama Assembly Election)

The formidable Anant Singh, a four-time MLA and known for his flamboyant lifestyle and ‘Robin Hood’ image, is back in the electoral fray after being released from jail. Contesting from Mokama, Anant will challenge Veena Devi of RJD, wife of Surajbhan Singh, setting up a contest between two criminal-turned-politicians with significant clout in the Bhumihar community.

Anant Singh won Mokama in 2020 but was disqualified following a conviction under the Arms Act. His wife Neelam Devi later won the bypoll but switched loyalties to Nitish Kumar’s JD(U). Anant’s return is expected to create a viral buzz given his colorful persona and strong grassroots support.

Santosh Kumar Nirala (Rajpur Assembly Election)

JD(U) has nominated former state minister Santosh Kumar Nirala from Rajpur, a reserved assembly seat in Buxar district. Announced by Bihar CM and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar himself during a ‘Karyakarta Samvad’ event, Nirala enjoys substantial support among party workers. Having served as transport minister earlier, his candidature is positioned as one that blends experience with local connect.

Nitish’s direct endorsement and Nirala’s political stature could help the JD(U) secure this seat amid stiff competition, making his campaign a focal point for the NDA’s strategy in Buxar.

Jyoti Singh (Karakat Assembly Election)

Jyoti Singh, wife of Bhojpuri actor and BJP loyalist Pawan Singh, has taken the unusual step of contesting as an Independent from Karakat. This comes after a high-profile family dispute and Pawan Singh’s controversial image led to his being dropped and then readmitted by the BJP.

Jyoti’s campaign has gained viral traction due to her celebrity connection and grassroots support developed during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Her meeting with election strategist Prashant Kishor adds a layer of intrigue to her campaign, suggesting an attempt to break the conventional party mold in Bihar politics.

Ritesh Pandey (Kargahar Assembly Election)

Popular Bhojpuri singer-actor Ritesh Pandey is contesting from Kargahar on the Jan Suraaj ticket, a party backed by Prashant Kishor. At 34, Ritesh represents a younger generation eager to tackle Bihar’s chronic issues like education and migration.

Campaigning under the viral slogan “Siksha bahut zaruri ba” (education is very important), Ritesh aims to raise awareness about the challenges faced by Biharis, especially migration due to lack of opportunities. His candidacy blends celebrity appeal with a message of social reform, making him a standout figure in the elections.

Professor KC Sinha (Kumhrar Assembly Election)

A respected academician, 70-year-old Professor K.C. Sinha has made a rare transition from the classroom to the political battlefield, contesting from Patna’s Kumhrar seat on a Jan Suraaj ticket. Known for authoring over 70 mathematics books and serving as vice chancellor of multiple universities, Sinha symbolises the intellectual face of Bihar politics.

He embodies the hope that clean, knowledge-based politics can counter the muscle and money power typical of Bihar elections. His candidature is generating viral discussions for challenging traditional political norms with academic credentials and reformist zeal.

Rajesh Ram (Kutumba Assembly Election)

Rajesh Ram, Bihar Congress chief, is contesting from Kutumba under the Mahagathbandhan banner. A three-time candidate, Ram has built a strong foundation of development work and social connect in his constituency.

His campaign focuses on continuity and progress, hoping to capitalize on his past performance and the alliance’s collective strength to wrest the seat from the NDA. His leadership role in the Congress makes him a significant figure in the coalition’s electoral prospects.

Shakeel Ahmad Khan (Kadwa Assembly Election)

Kadwa in Katihar district is a politically significant seat where Bihar Congress has fielded its legislative party leader, Shakeel Ahmad Khan. The constituency has witnessed fluctuating political fortunes, often influenced by the presence of smaller parties like LJP, which sometimes divides votes.

Khan aims to leverage his previous two-term experience to hold onto Kadwa, while the BJP and JD(U) are reportedly considering candidates that could tip the balance. This seat will be one to watch closely, with viral social media conversations around whether Khan’s development record will sway the voters.

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 promise a vibrant and closely fought contest across multiple constituencies. With established dynasties, emerging leaders, celebrity candidates, and intellectuals vying for power, the elections reflect the diversity and dynamism of Bihar’s political fabric.

Each candidate, from Tejashwi Yadav in Raghopur to Professor KC Sinha in Kumhrar, brings unique narratives that could capture voter imagination and go viral across social platforms, shaping the state’s future for the next five years. The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results scheduled for November 14.

