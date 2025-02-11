New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): The Railway Unit of Delhi Police has arrested four people, including three women, for allegedly being involved in child trafficking and has also rescued two infants.

The investigation was launched following the kidnapping of a two-and-a-half-year-old child from the Main Hall at New Delhi Railway Station (NDRS).

Also Read | Macron Says France Will Apply ‘Notre Dame Strategy’ on AI.

Speaking to ANI Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, Vijay Singh said, "A case of 137(2) BNS was registered on October 17, 2024 at PS-NDRS wherein the complainant lady informed that in the intervening night of 16-17 October, someone had kidnapped her two-and-half year old son while she was sleeping in Main Hall at NDRS."

"During the course of the investigation, CCTV footages were examined and found that an unknown woman was seen taking the kidnapped child in an auto-rickshaw. The auto driver was identified and he stated that he dropped her near the toll gate at the Badarpur-Faridabad border," he added.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Woman Strangulates 2 Daughters, Attempts to Kill Self After Domestic Dispute With Husband.

During the investigation, it was revealed that a similar incident had been reported under FIR No 115/23, registered under Section 363 of the IPC at PS-NDRS. In that case, the complainant had reported that her three-year-old son was kidnapped on July 31, 2024, near the ticket counter hall at NDRS.

According to the police, the same woman was seen kidnapping the child and taking him in an auto-rickshaw from the railway station. The auto-rickshaw driver was identified and stated that he had dropped the suspect along with the kidnapped child near the toll gate at the Badarpur-Faridabad border.

On January 21, 2025, another case came to light when a woman reported the kidnapping of her four-month-old infant from the Food Court Waiting Hall at New Delhi Railway Station in the intervening night of January 20.

"A case was registered under FIR No. 12/25 u/s 137(2) BNS at PS-NDRS. Considering the sensitivity of the case, the Railway Unit of Delhi Police put all his sources immediately, launched an investigation and formed a team to trace the missing children and apprehend the culprits," said a statement.

During the investigation, the suspect was seen boarding an auto-rickshaw from the main entry gate, raising suspicions of a well-coordinated kidnapping network, the police said.

The team then integrated a network of 700 CCTV cameras, analyzing footage based on time and location parameters, which was further cross-referenced with telecom data to gather actionable clues.

Enhanced surveillance techniques helped identify the auto-rickshaw's registration through technical analysis of CCTV data. The team then conducted intensive human intelligence operations in Badarpur, ultimately narrowing down on a suspect couple based in Faridabad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)