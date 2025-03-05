New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): The Delhi Police carried out a citywide security drive as part of night patrolling to ensure more police visibility across the national capital, an official said.

The night patrolling, which started at 9 pm on Tuesday, concluded around 2 am on Wednesday.

The move comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level law and order review meeting.

Delhi Joint Commissioner Sanjay K Jain said, "We have organised general patrolling today. We have deployed around 2000 police personnel for it. Joint Nakas are places to stop drunken driving. Officials of all ranks are inspecting the areas to ensure more and more police visibility. This is to assure people that police are on alert day and night."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Devesh Kumar Mahala, who is deputed at Ranjit Singh Flyover, said, the main aim of the night patrolling is to "instill trust" in people and "fear among the criminals."

"There is maximum presence of police personnel on the roads... The main aim is to instill trust in people... The police personnel are carrying out vehicle checking. Specialized pickets have also been installed. In the New Delhi district, 500-600 police personnel have been deployed... We want to instill fear among the criminals," he said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora also met the police officials and reviewed the night patrolling.

DCP Central M Harsh Vardhan, who is deputed at the Daryaganj area, said, "Special night patrolling exercises are being carried out. We have ensured maximum presence of staff in the area. The residences of criminals are also being checked. The main objective of the exercise is to further enhance public safety. We are prepared to deal with any kind of situation."

Special CP Law & Order Ravindra Singh Yadav said that the staff of all police station districts is carrying out patrolling for crime control. He then said that the Delhi police have launched an operation against criminals and organised crime.

Special CP Chhaya Sharma said that the night patrolling was carried out to increase police presence along the vulnerable areas.

She further said that all the senior officers are on the field to ensure that the police are always there for the residents of Delhi. (ANI)

