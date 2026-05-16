CBSE Digital Evaluation Issues 2026: How To Apply for Rechecking and Re-Verification

The Central Board of Secondary Education has responded to the controversy surrounding the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 and concerns raised over its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. The clarification came after students, parents and teachers questioned low marks in subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics.

Several students also claimed on social media that they had cleared competitive examinations like JEE but failed in the CBSE board exams, leading to wider discussions about the evaluation process. CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: 85.20% Students Clear Exams, 3.19% Less Than Last Year.

CBSE Defends On-Screen Marking System

In an official statement, the board defended its OSM system and said it was introduced to improve transparency, fairness and consistency in evaluation. "It has been observed that following the declaration of the CBSE Class XII results, several posts have appeared on social media regarding the assessment under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, particularly in relation to marks obtained by students in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics.

The OSM system was introduced to enhance transparency, fairness, and consistency in the evaluation process by ensuring stepwise marking, which has long been a salient feature of the Board’s evaluation framework. The system aims to promote uniformity and objectivity in the assessment of answer scripts across subjects and across regions. CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Announced: Overall Pass Percentage Drops to 85.20%, Girls Outshine Boys Again.

Another key feature of the Board’s evaluation system has been the opportunity afforded for re-evaluation provided to students who may be dissatisfied with their results. This reflects the Board’s commitment to transparency, fairness, and equity.

Accordingly, this opportunity will be made available this year as well. Students may apply for copies of their evaluated answer books, and in case any discrepancy is observed by them, they may request for corrective action. These processes are required to be undertaken through the mechanism prescribed by the Board.

The Board once again reiterates its unwavering commitment to maintaining a fair, just, consistent and equitable assessment system, ensuring that they are in accordance with the transparent and robust evaluation practices adopted by the Board," the CBSE said in its official statement.

CBSE Class 12 Pass Percentage Drops

This year, CBSE’s overall pass percentage in the Class 12 board examination dropped by 3.19%, making it the lowest recorded in the past seven years. The overall pass percentage stood at 85.2%. According to the board’s passing criteria, students are required to secure at least 33% marks separately in both theory and practical examinations to pass a subject.

CBSE Class 12 Revaluation Process 2026

The board will begin accepting applications for re-evaluation and related services from May 18, 2026. Under the process, students must first obtain a photocopy of their evaluated answer scripts before applying for re-evaluation or verification of marks. The CBSE Class 12 rechecking process includes three major services:

Photocopy of evaluated answer book

Verification of marks

Re-evaluation of answers

Students will need to pay the prescribed application fee online for each service.

How To Apply for CBSE Class 12 Re-valuation and Re-verification 2026

Students planning to apply for rechecking services can follow these steps:

Visit the official CBSE website at CBSE Official Website

Click on the re-valuation or re-verification link available on the homepage

Register by entering details such as roll number and required credentials

Log in to access the application form

Fill in the necessary details carefully

Pay the prescribed application fee online

Submit the form after checking all details

Download and save the confirmation page

Keep a printed copy of the application form and payment receipt for future reference

Students Await Further Updates

The board said results after re-evaluation or verification will be announced once the review process is completed. The issue has sparked wider conversations among students and educators regarding evaluation standards, competitive exam performance and consistency in board examination marking practices.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).