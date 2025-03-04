New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police launched a citywide 'general gasht' (patrolling) on Tuesday night to strengthen security across the national capital, an official said.

The patrolling which started at 9 pm and will conclude around 2 am.

The move comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level law and order review meeting.

"Police teams from all districts and units will be on the streets to ensure law and order. Multiple pickets and barricades will be set up in every nook and corner of the city, with a heavy police presence," a senior police officer said.

Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora will visit various police pickets to oversee security arrangements, the officer added.

"Senior officers have already instructed SHOs to maintain strict vigilance in their jurisdictions and report any emergencies promptly. Increased police presence will also ensure the safety of daily commuters," the officer said.

Following the high-level meeting, top officials convened at the Delhi Police headquarters on Saturday to discuss key issues, including intensifying efforts against organised crime and cracking down on gangsters operating from jails and abroad.

