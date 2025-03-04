Mumbai, March 4: Cybercriminals are devising new methods to dupe people as the online scams continue to surge globally. The latest target? Netflix users, through a highly deceptive phishing email campaign. Just like the previous online scams, this new fraud also dupes people with seconds.

The Mirror reported that scammers are sending phishing emails that appear to be from Netflix, warning recipients of payment issues. The emails urge users to update their billing information through an attached link. Clicking on this link can result in stolen login credentials, financial data, and identity theft. What is a Work-From-Home Scam? Know How to Spot and Avoid This Remote Job Fraud?

How Netflix Payment Scam Works?

The scam begins with an email with a subject line like "Let's tackle your payment details." These emails are particularly dangerous because they appear authentic and feature Netflix's branding, colours, and fonts.

Recipients are informed that their Netflix account is on hold due to a billing issue and are prompted to update payment details immediately. The email includes a call-to-action button labeled "UPDATE ACCOUNT NOW," resembling Netflix’s official page. What Are QR Code Scams? How Can You Spot Fake QR Code and Be Safe From Scammers?.

Clicking on the button leads to a fraudulent website that mimics Netflix’s sign-in page. Users are asked to enter login credentials, home address, and credit card details, which scammers use for unauthorised transactions and identity theft.

Precautionary Measures

Always check the sender’s email address and look for inconsistencies.

Remember, Netflix never asks for sensitive information via email or text message. Official communications only come from "@netflix.com" domains.

If an email seems suspicious, inspect the website link before entering any login details. Legitimate links begin with "https://www.netflix.com."

To ensure safety, manually type the Netflix website address rather than clicking on any links in emails.

According to the experts, if you have entered information on a fraudulent site, change your Netflix password immediately and monitor bank account transactions for unauthorised activity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2025 08:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).