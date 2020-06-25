New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Wednesday launched the official website of Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing, officials said.

The website can be accessed on http://eow.delhipolice.gov.in/, which has been launched as part of its initiative to create awareness among the public, they said.

The portal contains useful tips for the public who normally become victims of various kinds of economic offences and also has details of various kinds of offences being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing, the police said.

