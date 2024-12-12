New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): In a decisive step to curb the rising number of illegal Bangladeshi intruders in the capital, Delhi Police conducted a comprehensive operation in the E-44 Jhuggis of New Seemapuri on Thursday, said a statement from Delhi Police.

Acting under the directives of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, who has set a two-month timeline to identify and expel illegal intruders, police teams visited multiple slums, verifying residents' identity documents.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Fire: 7 Burnt to Death After Massive Blaze Erupts at Private Hospital in Dindigul (Watch Video).

During the operation, the documents of 32 individuals were collected for further verification. Residents were warned against using fake identity cards and were assured that this drive is strictly focused on identifying unauthorized intruders. Authorities emphasized that strict action will be taken against those found residing illegally.

This operation marks a major stride in ensuring the security and order of the city, with more such initiatives planned in the coming weeks.

Also Read | BJP Announces Ram Temple Project in West Bengal After TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Proposal for Babri Masjid-Like Mosque at Beldanga.

A day ago as well a team of Delhi Police officials had conducted special drive in the Kalindi Kunj area on to verify the documents of residents.

A team of police personnel carried out door-to-door checks in the area to verify the documents of all residents.

This directive from the LG's office comes in response to a 'representation' from Ulemas and Muslim leaders, who raised concerns over the increasing presence of illegal infiltrators and called for urgent measures to address the issue.

The drive will aim to "remove encroachments, cancel illegally obtained government documents, and ensure that these individuals are sent back to Bangladesh." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)