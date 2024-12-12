Chennai, December 12: Seven people, including a three-year-old boy, were burnt to death in a private hospital in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday night. Police said that several people are feared trapped in a lift within the hospital. An official said that Fire and Rescue personnel have begun firefighting operations to contain the blaze. Tamil Nadu SUV Fire: Scrap Businessman Escapes Death As Car Turns Into Ball of Flame in Coimbatore.

7 feared dead after fire broke out at a private hospital in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/y3TE7OQGSY — Pinky Rajpurohit 🇮🇳 (@Madrassan_Pinky) December 12, 2024

He said that around 50 ambulances from nearby areas have been deployed to transfer patients from the affected hospital to the nearby government hospital in Dindigul. Further details are awaited as rescue operations continue.

