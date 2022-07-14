New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday filed a chargesheet in a Rohini court in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence that took place on April 16.

In the chargesheet, Delhi Police has named 37 arrested accused in the case and besides them, two juveniles are also mentioned in the chargesheet. Delhi's Rohini court has set July 28 for consideration of the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch pertaining to the Jahangirpuri riots.

Delhi Police has filed chargesheet under various which including Section 307 (attempt to murder), Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy), Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), Section 186 IPC (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) Section 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) Section 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) Section 147 (Punishment for rioting) Section 148 (Rioting, armed with a deadly weapon) Section 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object) and Section 427 (Mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and under various provisions of Arms Act.

According to sources, of 39 people who were mentioned in the chargesheet, 30 are Muslims while seven of them are Hindus.

The sources said that Delhi Police will file a separate chargesheet before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) against minor offenders.

Mohammad Ansar and Tabrez Ansari have been named as the main conspirators, as per sources.

According to sources, Tabrez was the person who had posed as a member of the person of Aman Committee formed after the Jahangirpuri violence and was also seen attending peace meetings with senior police officers.

A Delhi Police team had also gone to West Bengal to question some of Ansar's relatives in East Midnapore.

The third main conspirator Delhi Police have named who was behind the riots is Ishrafil, who is still at large.

Apart from this, the chargesheet names three persons who have been declared proclaimed offenders by the court and are absconding. Non-bailable warrants have also been issued against some absconders.

The chargesheet reveals that the accused people had done planning in advance on April 10 to incite violence on April 16, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The sources said that as part of the planning, bricks and bottles were stashed on some rooftops. Some swords and pistols, a total of 15, that were used in the riots were also seized from the arrested persons.

Police have made these claims based on more than 2,300 CCTV and mobile recorded footage of the violence along with WhatsApp chats and call detail records. (ANI)

