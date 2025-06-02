New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) A head constable of the Delhi Police has been arrested for allegedly stealing around Rs 51 lakh in cash and jewellery from the malkhana at the Special Cell's Lodhi Road office, an official said on Monday.

The accused was recently transferred from the Special Cell to East Delhi but had access to the malkhana where seized items are kept, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Ghatkopar Suicide Case: 'Depressed' Man Jumps to Death From 3rd Floor of R City Mall in Mumbai.

"The head constable entered the storeroom late on Friday night and decamped with cash and valuables. However, the incident came to light within a short time when the storeroom in-charge noticed the irregularity," a police source said.

Police teams scanned CCTV footage and identified the accused. A search was launched and the accused was arrested on Saturday. The stolen money and jewellery are being recovered and efforts are underway to ascertain whether he had any accomplices, the source added.

Also Read | Gautam Adani-Led Adani Group Faces New Probe in US Over Alleged Iranian LPG Imports: Report.

"A case has been registered and departmental action is also being initiated," the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)