New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, officials said on Friday.

The arrested accused is a member of Neetu Dabodia and Pankaj alias Cheeta Gang, they said.

According to police, the arrested criminal has been identified as Jaibir alias Hunter.

He was absconding for more than three years in an infamous case of robbery and murder in Delhi's Mayur Vihar area, they said. (ANI)

