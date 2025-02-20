New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a key member of Manjit Mahal gang, which is involved in a gang war with Kapil Sangwan alias 'Nandu' gang, an official said on Thursday.

Nafe Singh (45) was arrested from Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj on Wednesday.

"Singh was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on head in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and is involved in 14 cases of heinous nature," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.

He said that Singh is declared a proclaimed offender in five cases of murder and assault. Also, Singh was one of the accused, who along with Manjit Mahal murdered Sunil alias doctor, brother-in-law of Kapil Sangwan in December 2015, sparking a violent rivalry between the two gangs.

The conflict claimed over a dozen lives between the two gangs in Najafgarh and surrounding areas, the DCP said.

In September, 2023, Singh came out on a six-day interim bail but did not surrender and absconded. In order to evade arrest, he discontinued all his contacts with his family members and relatives and never contacted any of them.

During his escape, he first visited Haridwar and then entered Nepal, staying at different places including Kathmandu, Nawalparasi and Bhairahawa, while running his gang from there.

"Multiple raids in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Outer Delhi yielded no results. He maintained total social and technical silence, due to which it became very difficult to track his trail," Kaushik said, adding that the persistent surveillance narrowed the movements of Singh around Sonauli Indo-Nepal border.

One mobile phone without SIM was recovered from his possession.

