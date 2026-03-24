New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): The Special Staff of the Delhi Police's Central District apprehended a wanted criminal sought in connection with murder and robbery cases, following an encounter in the IP Estate area.

Several rounds of gunfire were exchanged, resulting in the criminal, identified as Ajay Kaliya, sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg.

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The accused fugitive was involved in numerous criminal incidents. Multiple rounds were fired from both sides during the exchange. An Inspector from the Special Staff had a narrow escape, as a bullet struck his bulletproof jacket.

The Delhi Police had received intelligence indicating that a fugitive criminal would be visiting the area; acting on this tip-off, the Special Staff set up a trap to apprehend him. Upon spotting the criminal approaching, the police attempted to intercept him; however, the accused--Ajay Kaliya--opened fire on the police party. In retaliatory fire, the police shot the accused in the leg to subdue him. The criminal was subsequently captured while in an injured state.

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Earlier, the Delhi Police cracked an armed robbery case following a 12-day manhunt, arresting three accused persons, according to an official release issued on Sunday.

According to the Delhi Police, the case began following a complaint by Kuldeep Sharma, who reported being robbed of a bag containing ₹23 lakh at gunpoint near the Shastri Nagar Metro Station on February 23.

Based on his statement, a case under Sections 309(4), 311, and 3(5) of the BNS was registered at Police Station Sarai Rohilla, and an investigation was launched.

During the probe, the team analysed CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas. The footage showed two suspects on a motorcycle following the victim from the point where he collected the cash. Further scrutiny revealed that three suspects were initially together at Keshav Puram before one separated from the group.

The team tracked this third suspect via CCTV from Rampura to Kanhaiya Nagar Metro Station, and eventually to Tis Hazari. Images of the suspect were developed and circulated among local informers, leading to his identification as Kalaram, a resident of District Sirohi, Rajasthan.

Although raids at Kalaram's Rajasthan hideout found him absconding, police obtained his mobile number from local residents. CDR and IPDR analysis subsequently led investigators to an associate named Monu. On March 9, acting on a tip-off, police apprehended Monu from Bhalswa Dairy, Delhi, recovering a pistol, a live cartridge, and ₹3.95 lakh in cash.

During interrogation, Monu disclosed that the robbery was executed by his associates, Sandeep and Sagar, while he and Kalaram handled the planning. Following an analysis of Sandeep's CDR/IPDR, which showed he was frequently changing numbers and hideouts, police finally apprehended him on March 19 in the Mangolpuri area. A sum of ₹5 lakh was recovered from him. Based on Sandeep's information, his co-accused Sagar was also arrested, with ₹7 lakh recovered from his possession.

The interrogation revealed that Kalaram, who remains at large, provided the "tip-off" regarding the cash movement. Monu and Kalaram hatched the plan, with Monu arranging the motorcycle and the pistol. Sandeep was assigned to execute the robbery and brought in his friend, Sagar. The duo followed the complainant from the collection point and looted the cash at gunpoint near the Metro station.

Currently, police have recovered ₹15.95 lakh of the robbed amount. Further investigation is in progress as efforts continue to nab the key accused, Kalaram, and recover the remaining cash. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)