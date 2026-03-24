Bengaluru, March 24: Silver prices in India continued to remain under pressure on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, following weakness in global bullion markets and a firm US dollar. The white metal extended its decline as investors leaned toward yield-bearing assets, reducing demand for safe haven commodities.

Industrial demand stayed stable, but retail buying remained cautious amid recent volatility and declining price trends. Analysts suggest silver may continue to see short term fluctuations as global economic indicators, currency movements and geopolitical factors influence market direction. Gold Rate Today, March 24, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities.

As per the latest market rates, silver is trading around INR 2,47,800 per kg in major cities like Chennai, with similar pricing trends observed across other key markets.

City wise rates remained largely steady, though minor variations continued in regions such as Srinagar due to local demand and logistical costs. Silver Rate Today, March 23, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Major Cities.

In the bullion market, sentiment remained weak as traders tracked global cues including US dollar strength and commodity market trends. Experts indicate that macroeconomic signals and industrial demand will play a key role in determining near term price movements.

Silver Rates For March 24, 2026 (1 Kg)

City Silver Rate (INR) Chennai 2,47,800 Hyderabad 2,47,800 New Delhi 2,47,800 Mumbai 2,47,800 Kolkata 2,47,800 Bengaluru 2,47,800 Noida / Ghaziabad 2,47,800 Gurugram 2,47,800 Ahmedabad 2,47,800 Jaipur 2,47,800 Lucknow 2,47,800 Bhopal 2,47,800 Jodhpur 2,47,800 Srinagar 2,43,500

Note: Silver rates are indicative and exclude GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local market prices may vary slightly.

Silver prices extended their decline on March 24, 2026, tracking global weakness as a stronger dollar and rising yields continued to weigh on demand. Analysts expect ongoing volatility and advise buyers to monitor real time local rates before making purchases.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 08:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).