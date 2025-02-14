New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): The Delhi police on Thursday questioned Aam Aadmi Party MLA-elect Amanatullah Khan for nearly three hours regarding allegations of him obstructing an investigation.

An FIR was registered against him alleging that he obstructed a Delhi police crime branch team that had gone in the area to arrest Shavej Khan, who was declared Proclaimed Offender (PO) and allegedly wanted in a 2018 FIR registered at Jamia Nagar police station.

The AAP leader joined the police investigation earlier in the evening, after a Delhi court granted him protection till February 24.

Khan has refused to comment on the matter, only saying " "I have been served a fresh notice. The case is sub-judice, so I would not like to say anything..."

According to the police, all the statements given by the MLA will be verified before he comes in to join the investigation again on Monday (February 17).

Earlier today, Rouse Avenue court in Delhi granted protection to Khan from any coercive action till February 24. The court had asked the MLA to join the investigation.

AAP MLA had moved for anticipatory bail before the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court in the FIR. Special judge Jitendra Singh passed the order while hearing the anticipatory bail plea of the AAP leader. While passing the order, the court asked the police to interrogate under the CCTV camera.

During the hearing the court pulled up the Delhi police, asking them to clarify that Shavej Khan was a PO on the date of incident that took place on February 10 in Jamia Nagar area.

The court also rejected the police's prayer to restrain Amanatullah Khan to enter in the area. The court issued a notice to Delhi Police and sought response on the anticipatory bail of the AAP MLA. Advocate Rajat Bhardwaj along with Kaustubh Khanna, counsel for the AAP MLA submitted that the MLA received a notice to join the investigation yesterday evening (February 12) from the police today (February 13), alleging that the notice was issued after filing of the anticipatory bail plea.

The MLA will be joining the ongoing investigation again on Monday. (ANI)

