New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday rebutted AAP candidate Manish Sisodia's allegation that the BJP was openly taking voters to a building in Jangpura constituency and distributing money to them.

The Delhi Police said in a statement, "The allegations of distribution of money could not be substantiated. The situation is under control and the confusion has been cleared."

Also Read | Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, Visits India Hails PM Narendra Modi's AI Vision, Willing To Collaborate With India: Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Aam Aadmi Party on its official handle on X alleged that money is being distributed to voters adjacent to the BJP booth in the Jangpura assembly.

"In Jangpura, BJP is openly taking voters to a building and distributing money. Money is being distributed to voters in the building adjacent to the BJP booth in Jangpura Assembly. All this is being done under the supervision of Delhi Police and Election Commission. If you have even a little self-respect left, then take action against these murderers of the Constitution," the party said.

Also Read | Hiring in India Surged in January 2025 Amid Sharp Expansion of India's Service Sector: HSBC PMI Survey.

AAP's Jangpura candidate Manish Sisodia reacted to this and said, "The BJP candidate was distributing money in this house. Why is the Election Commission not raiding this house?"

Meanwhile, a voter turnout of 33.31 per cent was recorded in the national capital till 1 pm, according to the Election Commission of India.

Polling for 70 assembly seats of Delhi and by-polls for two seats, one each of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh began on Wednesday morning. Voting commenced at 7.00 am today.

A total of 699 candidates are in the electoral fray on the 70 assembly constituency seats of the national capital.

In Delhi, the prominent contested constituencies include New Delhi, Jangpura, Kalkaji, Ohkla, Mustafabad, Bijwasan, Kasturba Nagar, Greater Kailash, Patparganj, etc.

These elections are high-stakes elections for AAP, BJP and Congress, as, AAP is hoping to retain its power for the next term while the BJP is eyeing to regain power after almost 27 years.

Congress which once ruled the state for 15 years has struggled to claim even a seat in the 2015 and 2020 elections. In this election, the party is hoping for a return.

AAP, which currently holds 62 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms' achievements. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)