India News | Delhi Police SI Dies Due to COVID-19

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) A 54-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police died due to COVID-19, making it the second casualty in the force due to the infection, officials said on Sunday.

The ASI worked with the Finger Print Bureau (FPB) of the Crime Branch in Central Delhi's Kamla Market area, they said.

Also Read | PM Modi Lauds Benefits of Yoga, Says Yoga is for Community, Immunity and Unity: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 31, 2020.

An ex-Army personnel, he had joined the Delhi Police on November 1, 2014. He hailed from Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh and was residing at Naraina village in west Delhi, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Sanjay Bhatia, said the ASI was tested for coronavirus on May 26 at the Lady Hardinge hospital after he complained of fever and cough. He was found positive for the virus on May 28.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Guidelines for Lockdown 5.0: No Pass Require For Traveling Within Zones, IT Companies and IT Empowered Services Can Function with 20% Employees.

He was admitted to the Army's Base hospital in Delhi Cantt and died on Saturday evening, Bhatia said.

Earlier in May, a 31-year-old constable posted at the Bharat Nagar police station in north-west Delhi died of COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)