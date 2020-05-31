Tamil Nadu Guidelines for Lockdown 5.0: No Pass Require For Traveling Within Zones, IT Companies and IT Empowered Services Can Function with 20% Employees

Representational image | Representative Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chennai, May 31: The COVID-19 lockdown will continue in Tamil Nadu till June 30, said the state government. All districts will be divided into eight zones in the state. Relaxations on 50 per cent of public transportation have been given in the first six zones. E-pass will also not be necessary for movement in these zones. Tamil Nadu Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Till June 30, Allows Partial Resumption of Public Transport.

Hired vehicles and taxis can operate within the zones without an e-Pass, and apart from the driver, three passengers are allowed in a vehicle. As per the order, IT companies and IT-enabled services can also function with 20 per cent of the employees (maximum 40 persons).

However, public transportation will be restricted in zone seven that includes Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur districts, and zone eight including Chennai.

