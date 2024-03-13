New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Delhi Police has issued an advisory stating that traffic will be regulated near JLN stadium on Thursday in view of an event, officials on Wednesday said.

According to the police, an event will be held at the JLN stadium on Thursday. A huge gathering of around 60,000 people from all parts of Delhi is expected to attend the function.

The movement of general traffic will be regulated on Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, Jor Bagh Road, Dayal Singh/CGO Road, Max Muller Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Barapullah Elevated Road (Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu), Dr Jakir Hussain Marg, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg/Lodhi Road Crossing and Lodhi Road Flyover etc. from 12 pm to 10 pm on Thursday, the advisory said.

The commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the above-mentioned roads, if possible, and by making maximum use of public transport, especially metro services, it said.

The people who are going towards ISBT, railway station or airport are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand. The general public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline, follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections, the advisory added.

