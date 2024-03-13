Jaipur, March 13: Three new tiger cubs have been spotted in Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar district. The Reserve, which faced an extinction of tigers in 2005, now has a population of 25 adult tigers and eight cubs.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma shared the information on X, bringing cheer to conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts.

"Tigress ST 12 has been captured on camera with three new cubs in the Tal Vriksh range of Sariska Tiger Reserve. With this the total number of tigers in Sariska is 25 adults and 8 cubs," he said. Tigress Spotted With Two Cubs at Sariska Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Shares Pic.

Tigress Spotted With Three Cubs in Sariska Tiger Reserve

शानदार खुशखबरी... सरिस्का टाइगर रिजर्व्स के तालवृक्ष रेंज में बाघिन एसटी 12 को 3 नए शावकों के साथ कैमरे में कैद किया गया है, जिसके साथ अब सरिस्का में 25 वयस्क बाघ और 8 शावक की कुल संख्या है। अनुकूल पारिस्थितिकी तंत्र के लिए प्रकृति के अद्वितीय विरासत, बाघों का होना अत्यंत… pic.twitter.com/5IeJqXChM4 — Bhajanlal Sharma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@BhajanlalBjp) March 13, 2024

The chief minister stressed that the "existence of tigers, a unique heritage of nature, is extremely important for the ecosystem". "Our government is committed to the conservation and promotion of the 'national animal' tiger, a symbol of strength and beauty," he said. Tiger Cubs Spotted Near School in Bhopal, Forest Department Asks Citizens to Avoid Morning and Evening Walks (Watch Video).

To revive the tiger population in Sariska, a rehabilitation programme was started in 2008 by bringing two tigers from Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur district. Sariska Sanctuary is spread over 1213.34 square kilometres in the Aravalli Hills. Apart from tigers, there is a large population of leopards, sambar, chital, nilgai, langur and other animals.