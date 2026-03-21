New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): In order to avoid rumours amid the ongoing tensions in Uttam Nagar, the Delhi Police have successfully managed security arrangements during the Eid al-Fitr celebrations, officials said on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dwarka Kushal Pal Singh urged people to only trust information issued by the police.

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"All security arrangements have been made. Pickets have been made, and patrolling and flag marches have been done. Eid namaz was offered peacefully. We are monitoring the social media and urged People not to believe in rumours and trust only the information issued by the police," DCP Singh told ANI.

Security was heightened near the Uttam Nagar East Metro station after the Delhi High Court directed the police to make adequate arrangements in the area over apprehensions of violence during Eid al-Fitr.

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The High Court also issued a notice to the Delhi Police and sought its response. It directed that security arrangements be maintained until the festival of Ram Navami.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 6.

This comes after Tarun, a 26-year-old man, was killed in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area following a clash broke out between neighbours from different communities during Holi celebrations. The family has demanded strict action against the accused, saying that no action has been taken on their appeal, neither do they know who has been arrested yet.

According to police officials, the incident occurred on March 4 after a dispute reportedly broke out over a balloon during Holi celebrations, which later escalated into a violent altercation. During the clash, Tarun was allegedly assaulted and later died due to the injuries

Ramazan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most sacred times as it is believed that the Quran came down to the earth from heaven for the very first time. At the end of Ramazan, Eid al-Fitr celebrates the breaking of the fast. Friends and families gather for festive meals and exchange gifts. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)