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OnePlus has officially commenced sales for the Nord CE 6 Lite 5G in India today, May 12, following its launch last week. Positioned as a high-endurance, mid-range contender, the device introduces a massive 7,000mAh battery and a high-refresh-rate display at a starting price of INR 20,999. The "Lite" variant returns to the Nord lineup this year after a hiatus, targeting students and first-time smartphone buyers with a focus on long-term durability and gaming performance.

Where To Buy Nord CE 5 Lite and Launch Offers

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G is available through several official channels. Customers can purchase the device via the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus Store app, and Amazon India. For those who prefer an in-person experience, the phone is stocked at OnePlus Experience Stores and major retail partners like Bajaj Finserv, Croma, and Reliance Digital. OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India; Sale Begins on May 12.

To incentivise early buyers, OnePlus is offering an INR 2,000 instant bank discount with select credit and debit cards, bringing the effective starting price down to INR 18,999. Additionally, customers can avail themselves of no-cost EMI options for up to six months and specialised accidental damage protection plans starting at INR 1,699.

Models and Pricing Tiers of OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite

The smartphone is available in two distinct colourways - Vivid Mint and Hyper Black. It comes in three storage and RAM configurations to meet different user needs:

6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: INR 20,999

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: INR 22,999

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: INR 25,999

Key Specifications and Features of OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite

The Nord CE 6 Lite 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset, which OnePlus claims delivers a 43 per cent performance boost over the previous generation. One of its standout features is the 7,000mAh battery, which supports 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging and is engineered to maintain health for up to six years of regular use. The device features a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, designed specifically to support high-frame-rate gaming. For photography, it utilises a 50MP main camera capable of 4K video recording, alongside a 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP front-facing selfie camera. OnePlus Nord CE 6 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Software and Longevity Offered by OnePlus

Shipping with OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, the Nord CE 6 Lite includes several AI-driven tools such as AI Eraser and AI Detail Boost. Apple has committed to providing two years of major OS updates and four years of security patches, ensuring the device remains current through 2030. The phone also carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, alongside MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification for drop and impact durability.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OnePlus). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).