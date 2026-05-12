NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancellation: Aspirants Welcome NTA’s Decision of Cancelling Paper As ‘Fair for Honest Candidates’

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New Delhi, May 12: With the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelling the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 and announcing that the exam would be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately, aspirants from Rajasthan and Jammu on Tuesday welcomed the decision, saying it would have been unfair for students appearing honestly if it had not been scrapped. The aspirants also termed the incident a failure of the NTA and the administration.

IANS spoke to students in Rajasthan's Jodhpur regarding the decision. One aspirant said: "The decision of the NTA is correct and the paper should be conducted again. It would be unfair for students who appeared honestly for the examination." NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancellation: NSUI Stages Protest After Medical Entrance Test Cancelled Over Paper Leak Allegations.

Another aspirant said: "I support the NTA’s decision because it is a good step. When we came to know about the paper leak, we felt really bad. It is good that we will get another chance to appear for the exam and achieve what we deserve."

A third aspirant said: "I am happy with the NTA’s decision to cancel the paper because we prepared very hard for it, and then we got to know about the paper leak. It was quite disheartening for all of us." Similarly, NEET aspirants in Jammu also reacted to the NTA’s decision. NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: Centre Orders Re-Exam After Paper Leak Allegations, CBI Probe Launched.

One aspirant said: "This is the failure of the NTA and the administration. Earlier too, paper leak incidents had taken place, and this year also it happened. This is unjust for students." Another aspirant said: "It is not right because students will have to put in all the hard work again. It is not good for the mental health of students. The NTA should take proper care of such issues."

Another NEET aspirant said: "If I talk about my feelings, this is a very disappointing situation. A child prepares a lot and makes so many sacrifices over two years of life. In teenage years, one is supposed to enjoy life, but instead, they focus on an exam that can give them a respected profession. A national-level exam requires so much preparation. When such incidents happen in that exam, like paper leakage on such a large scale, as in 2024 when many students scored 720, and again this year the paper was leaked, then what about those students who secured a safe score?"

Earlier in the day, the NTA issued an official statement on X, stating that the decision was taken after examining inputs received from Central agencies and law enforcement authorities regarding alleged irregularities in the examination process.

“In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration to the central agencies for independent verification and necessary action, consistent with its standing commitment to the fair, secure, and credible conduct of the national examinations entrusted to it,” the agency said.

The NTA further stated that, based on the findings shared by investigative agencies and after coordination with Central authorities, the examination process could not be allowed to stand.

"On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately," the statement added.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).