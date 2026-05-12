Pedro Almodovar Slams Oscars 2026 as ‘Apolitical’, Says US Has ‘Ceased To Be a Democracy’

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Los Angeles, May 12: Filmmaker Pedro Almodovar recently has lashed out at the Oscars for being blatantly apolitical this year. He also said that the USA has ceased to be a democracy. Pedro Almodovar has come out swinging against Trump before, notably in 2025 while receiving the Chaplin Award at Lincoln Center in New York City, reports ‘Variety’. The filmmaker referred to Trump at the time by saying America was “ruled by a narcissistic authority, who doesn’t respect human rights.” He later said Trump would be remembered as a “catastrophe”.

When asked if he fears what speaking out could do to his career, he told ‘Los Angeles Times’, “Not at all. I don’t have many fears. In a generalized Spanish sense, here we’re not afraid to call things for what they are. We have a government that has called Gaza a genocide and the Spanish people in general are not afraid to call these wars out for what they are”. He said “it’s easier for me to be clear” with his beliefs because he’s a foreigner and works outside of Hollywood. Oscars Defend ‘In Memoriam’ Segment Criticism Over Omitting Dharmendra, Eric Dane and Other Late Cinema Icons.

He further mentioned, “People are obviously very frightened. The U.S. is not a democracy right now. Some people say it’s maybe an imperfect democracy, but I really don’t think the U.S. is a democracy right now. The heartbreaking and ironic thing is that democracy has given rise, through the proper, right voting mechanism, to this kind of totalitarian regime. And it’s both a paradox and it’s also incredibly sad”. Oscars 2026 Winners List: ‘One Battle After Another’ Wins Best Picture; Michael B Jordan and Jessie Buckley Win Top Acting Awards.

He further mentioned, “You know, I’m not really blaming anyone in particular, but it was quite notable watching the Oscar telecast where there were not many protests against the war or against Trump”, Almodovar observed. “Maybe he wasn’t the only one, but the only real example I can remember came from a European, a friend of mine, Javier Bardem, who did directly say, “Free Palestine’”. His upcoming film ‘Bitter Christmas’ is competing at the Cannes Film Festival.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).