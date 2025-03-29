New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): The Delhi Police's Foreign Cell team have apprehended six illegal Bangladeshi nationals who were working in and around the Jahangirpuri and Mahindra Park area, posing as transgender.

In a post on X, DCP North-West Delhi said, "Six Illegal Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by the Foreign Cell team. Six mobile phones with the banned IMO app, used for communication with Bangladesh, were recovered from their possession."

Also Read | L2 Empuraan: Following Outrage From Right-Wing Supporters, Mohanlal- Prithviraj Film Implement 17 Cuts.

https://x.com/dcp_northwest/status/1905610761810161895?s=48&t=hwl1W54BYq5yQHb5_DewRA

According to the police, these individuals engaged in activities such as begging at traffic signals. Acting on a confidential tip-off, the police conducted an investigation and, after gathering concrete evidence, apprehended six transgender people near Jahangirpuri Metro Station.

Also Read | Dog Memorial at Raigad Fort: 'No Need To Create Controversy Over Any Issue', Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The police also recovered mobile phones from their possession, which they were using to communicate with their families in Bangladesh. The interrogation of the arrested Bangladeshis is ongoing.

Authorities received information that a significant number of Bangladeshi infiltrators were residing in these areas with fake identities and forged documents. The Special Staff team also received a tip-off regarding this issue, but the informant requested anonymity. The information revealed that six Bangladeshis, disguised as transgenders, were earning money at traffic signals and were involved in other activities.

Based on this intelligence, a police team was formed, and it was discovered that these individuals were regularly in contact with their families in Bangladesh. The police team conducted manual and technical surveillance for ten days, and once solid evidence was gathered, they laid a trap on the morning of March 27 near Jahangirpuri Metro Station and apprehended the six suspects.

During questioning, it was revealed that these individuals had entered India illegally with the help of brokers and had travelled here by train. Further interrogation uncovered that they had undergone gender reassignment surgery to change their identity and had been living in the Jahangirpuri area for a long time, posing as transgender. The police have arrested them and are continuing their investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)