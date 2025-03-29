Pandharpur, March 29: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that a decision on the dog's memorial near that of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort would be taken after thorough consultation. “The Holkars (of the Maratha dynasty) contributed financially to this memorial. It has been there for several years. There is no need to create controversy over every issue,” he said. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs State Cyber Cell To Contact Wikipedia Over ‘Objectionable’ Content Against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Fadnavis said they will proceed with the matter after detailed consultation. Former Rajya Sabha member and Kolhapur royal family descendant Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati has urged the CM to remove the dog's statue located near Shivaji Maharajt's samadhi at the historical site. ‘Love Jihad’ Law in Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis-Led Govt Forms 7-Member Panel To Look Into ‘Forced Conversions’.

In a letter to the chief minister over the memorial, he recently wrote, “There is no documentary evidence concerning Waghya, the name of the pet dog of Shivaji Maharaj. As there is no such evidence, it is an encroachment on the fort, which is legally preserved as a heritage structure.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)