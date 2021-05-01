New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Delhi witnessed 375 COVID-19 deaths and over 27,000 new cases with a positivity rate of 32.69 per cent in the last 24 hours on Friday, according to the Delhi health department bulletin's on Friday.

With the addition of fresh infections, the total COVID-19 count of the national capital to 11,49,333. The city also reported 25,288 recoveries from the disease in the last 24 hours. This is the ninth consecutive day the city has seen daily fatalities of over 300.

A total of 10,33,825 people have been cured of the coronavirus infection in Delhi while the total death toll stands at 16,147. The case fatality rate is 1.40 per cent.

According to the bulletin, 82,745 tests including 7,42,590 RT-PCR and 20,011 rapid antigen tests were done in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India recorded 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.

According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 3,498 deaths and 2,97,540 recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours. The cumulative count of the COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,87,62,976.

The total active cases of the infection in India has now mounted to 31,70,228. As many as 2,08,330 people have succumbed to the disease so far. A total of 1,53,84,418 people have recovered from the disease till now. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)