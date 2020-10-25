New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The national capital on Sunday recorded 4,136 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in 38 days, while the death toll mounted to 6,258, authorities said.

This is the third consecutive day when over 4,000 new cases have been reported in Delhi. On Saturday, 4,116 new cases were reported, on Friday, 4,086 new cases were recorded and 3,882 were reported a day before.

These fresh cases resulted from 49,069 tests conducted the previous day. According to the latest heath bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Sunday, 4,136 fresh cases were reported.

The previous highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases was recorded on September 17, when 4,432 new cases were recorded.

Since September 19, new cases were reported below the 4,000-mark until on October 23.

Thirty-three more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 6,258, the bulletin said.

The tally of active cases on Sunday rose to 26,744 from 26,467 the previous day. The total number of cases climbed to 3,56,656, the bulletin said.

