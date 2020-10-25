Samastipur, October 25: Tej Pratap Yadav, Bihar's former health minister and the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, was seen playing cricket with children on Sunday while campaigning in Hasanpur assembly constituency in Samastipur district. A video of Tej Pratap Yadav showing his batting skills was shared by news agency ANI. In the video, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader can be seen hitting a shot on a full toss ball. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

Tej Pratap was earlier elected from the Mahua seat. He was in search of a safe seat since there was speculation that his former wife Aishwarya Rai may challenge him as Janata Dal (United) nominee. Eventually, he filed nomination papers from Hasanpur on October 13. The seat will go to polls in the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020. Voting in Hasanpur constituency will be held on November 3. Hasanpur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Tej Pratap Yadav Plays Cricket With Kids in Hasanpur:

#WATCH Bihar: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav played cricket with children in Hasanpur Assembly constituency, earlier today, while campaigning for his party.#BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/2b54qMsNyx — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2020

The electoral contest on Hasanpur assembly seat is likely to be interesting since Tej Pratap is pitted against sitting MLA of the JD(U) Raj Kumar Ray. Ray had won the seat in the 2015 election by a margin of 29,600 votes by defeating his nearest rival Binod Choudhary of the BLSP. The elections for 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases - for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

