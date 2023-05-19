New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Delhi experienced a warm day on Friday with the maximum temperature settling at 38.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Also Read | Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court To Pronounce Order on CBI Supplementary Charge Sheet Against Manish Sisodia on May 27.

Humidity levels oscillated between 78 per cent and 25 per cent, it said.

Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in the national capital on Saturday.

Also Read | Online Fraud: Nigerian Man, His Aide Arrested for Duping Woman of Over Rs One Lakh on Matrimonial Site.

The IMD has predicted mainly clear skies in Delhi on Saturday with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 41 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 24 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) on Friday stood at 152, which falls in the 'moderate' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)