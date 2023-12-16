New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The IMD has predicted clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 100 per cent.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 346 which comes under the ‘very poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good', 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor', 301 and 400 ‘very poor', 401 and 450 “severe' and above 450 ‘severe-plus'.

Delhi on Friday recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far at 4.9 degrees Celsius, which was even below Shimla's minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius.

