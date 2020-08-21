New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Delhi on Friday reported 1,250 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 1,58,604.

According to the bulletin of the Delhi government's health department, a total of 13 deaths were reported today, taking the death toll to 4,270.

There are 11,426 active cases in the national capital.

As many as 1,082 patients were recovered/discharged/migrated today, taking the number of such patients to 1,42,908.

A total of 13,92,928 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Delhi so far including 6,086 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat and 11,649 Rapid antigen tests which were conducted today.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 29-lakh mark with the country reporting 68,898 cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

