New Delhi, August 21: A senior journalist on Friday claimed that the Supreme Court of India has changed its logo by replacing ‘Satyameva Jayate’ (truth alone triumphs) with ‘Yato Dharma Tato Jaya’ (where there is dharma, there will be victory) as its motto. Punya Prasun Bajpai also shared two pictures on Twitter to make his claim. After his tweet went viral, the PIB Fact Check issued a clarification, saying ‘Yato Dharma Tato Jaya’ has always been there with the logo of the Supreme Court. Mughal Garden at Rashtrapati Bhavan Renamed as Rajendra Prasad Udyan? PIB Fact Check Terms The Reports Fake News.

"Claim: It is claimed in a viral tweet that the Supreme Court (SC) of India has changed its logo from ‘Satyameva Jayate’ to ‘Yato Dharma Tato Jaya’. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is fake. The motto of the Supreme Court has not changed. The logo of the Supreme Court has always been 'Yato Dharma Tato Jaya'," read a tweet by the PIB Fact Check. Many Twitter users fell prey to the fake news. Government Schools to be Privatised Throughout India? PIB Fact Check Terms The Report Fake News.

Satyameva Jayate Was Never in Supreme Court's Logo:

When the mistake in his tweet was pointed out by a BJP leader, Bajpai admitted the blunder. LatestLY confirms that ‘Satyameva Jayate’ was never part of the Supreme Court's logo and ‘Yato Dharma Tato Jaya’ is inscribed below it. 'Yato Dharma Tato Jaya' is a Sanskrit shloka which occurs a total of eleven times in the epic Mahabharata.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 08:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).