New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Delhi on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of 3,137 new positive cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital to 53,116.

As many as 66 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 2,035.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who took over the charge of the Health Department, called upon an urgent meeting with the administrators and medical directors of top COVID dedicated hospitals on Friday. The meeting was convened via video conference wherein various bed and manpower enhancement solutions were discussed.

"Most of the existing beds in the hospital currently have oxygen supply for the patients, and in the next ten days, and all the other beds will have the oxygen supply attached to them in a few days. The bed capacity, as well as all the infrastructural and manpower assistance will be given to all the hospitals as and when required by them," Sisodia said.

"If any hospital is in urgent need of any kind, the government will fully support it. All the medical chiefs of all the hospitals have been directed to increase their bed capacity and all other requirements because the Coronavirus cases are rising in the city. In this realization, the Delhi government has directed to increase the ICU bed capacity in all the big dedicated COVID-19 hospitals," he added. (ANI)

