Honor 9X Pro smartphone will be made available for online sale in the country tomorrow. The smartphone comes equipped with a 48MP triple rear camera module. The interested customers can get their hands on the smartphone by purchasing the device at Rs 14,999. The company is offering the 6GB RAM + 256GB variant at this price point. Notably, the Honor 9X Pro is originally priced at Rs 17,999. However, the smartphone is listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 14,999. The sale will commence at noon tomorrow via Flipkart. Honor X10 5G Smartphone With Kirin 820 SoC Launched.

Honor 9X Pro Smartphone Online Sale (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The smartphone is offered in two colour options - Midnight Black and Phantom Black. Additionally, there is a 4,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C charging port.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Honor 9X Pro handset packs a 6.59-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 810 SoC, which is clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone runs Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9.1 custom skin on the top.

Honor 9X Pro India Sale (Photo Credits: Honor India Twitter)

For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a triple-camera module that is seen on the Honor 9X. The module comprises of a 48MP primary snapper assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It also comes with a 16MP motorized pop-up selfie camera for selfies and video calling.

It is important to note that the smartphone comes loaded with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), instead of Google Mobile Services. Additionally, Huawei’s AppGallery will be seen on the smartphone instead of the Google Play Store.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 11:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).