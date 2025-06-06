New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Friday fixed July 2 as the new date to begin hearing arguments on charges in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.

Delhi police said that it will take 5 hours daily for at least 5 days to conclude its arguments.

The court is set to hear the arguments afresh after the transfer of the judge who was hearing earlier.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Lalit Kumar listed the matter for hearing on July 2 at Noon.

The court fixed the date after hearing the submissions of Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad and counsel for the accused persons.

SPP Amit Prasad submitted that he will take 4 to 5 hours daily for at least 5 days to conclude his arguments. The court also accepted his suggestion to begin the arguments after summer vacations so that the continuity is not disturbed, as earlier, the court was listing the matter before the vacation.

SPP Amit Prasad also submitted that he will supply a convenient compilation for the assistance of the court. There are 1200 pages, and it will take considerable time the same. The bail applications are listed for hearing before the High Court on July 1.

Advocate Adit S Pujari, counsel for Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, submitted that there is an order of the Delhi High Court of September 2024 which directed that the trial court will hear the arguments, final order is not to be passed till the disposal of the petition.

Pujari also submitted that he will argue at the end, as his two petitions are pending before the High Court.

Advocate Rajat Kumar, counsel for Abdul Khalid Saifi, submitted that there is a consensus that other counsel will start arguments after submission by advocate Rajiv Mohan, counsel for Tahir Hussain.

"On the last occasion, this way was opted as many legal points will be addressed, others will add to that only," Rajat Kumar said.

The court on June 2 directed the counsel for Delhi police and accused persons to file a timeline for arguments on the charge for an expeditious hearing in the North East Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.

In this case, there are 18 accused persons, including Umar Khalid, Shakeel Imam, Tahir Husain, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and others who are facing the allegations of the larger Conspiracy of North East Delhi riots 2020.

The court had said on Monday, "This court consider it fit that a considerable time have already been lapsed and therefore, arguments on the point of charge has to be expedited."

It had further said that since the court has been transferred, the prosecution and the accused persons and their counsels seek some time to consult with each other regarding the time frame to address the arguments.

"Accordingly, all the Special Public Prosecutors (SPP) and Learned Counsel for the accused persons are directed to furnish their schedule regarding the time frame and the manner in which they will address the arguments, particularly time/hours to be taken by them," ASJ Lalit Kumar directed on June 2.

Earlier, the case was being heard by ASJ Amitabh Rawat since the filing of the first charge till 2023. Thereafter, ASJ Rawat was replaced by ASJ Bajpai. (ANI)

