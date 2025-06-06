Chennai, June 6: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President and Actor Kamal Haasan filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha at the Tamil Nadu secretariat in the presence of DMK President and state Chief Minister MK Stalin and his Deputy Udhayanidhi Stalin. DMK allies, VCK leader Thirumavalavan, MDMK leader Vaiko, and Tamil Nadu Congress President Selvaperundagai were also present. With DMK allocating one Rajya Sabha seat to Makkal Needhi Maiyam, its founder and actor Kamal Haasan was earlier named the candidate for the Upper House of Parliament.

In the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, each candidate requires a minimum of 34 votes to clinch a Rajya Sabha seat. The DMK-led INDIA bloc, with 158 MLAs (DMK: 133, Congress: 17, VCK: 4, CPI: 2, CPM: 2), is poised to win four seats comfortably. The ruling DMK has named its three candidates for the Rajya Sabha election scheduled for June 19 this year. According to a release of the DMK, Salma, Advocate P Wilson, and SR Sivalingam are its candidates. ‘Thug Life’ Movie Review: Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan’s Strong Performances Fail To Uplift Mani Ratnam’s Weakly Sketched Gangster Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

Actor Kamal Haasan launched Makkal Needhi Miam at a public meeting in Madurai in 2018. Makkal Needhi Miam did not contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, and instead it campaigned for the DMK-led INDIA bloc in the State. In return, the DMK had promised a Rajya Sabha seat for the party. Makkal Needhi Miam had secured 2.62 per cent of the votes in the 2021 State Assembly election. Earlier on Thursday, Kamal Hassan's latest film Thug Life was released. Fans flooded the venue, waving banners and cheering for their beloved actor, creating an electrifying atmosphere at the premises of the cinema halls.

The buzz was unmistakable, with several fans even breaking into spontaneous dances to celebrate the much-awaited release of the film. At the centre of the buzz, Haasan expressed his gratitude and excitement for the project, particularly his collaboration with the acclaimed director Mani Ratnam. "It is true that working with him (Mani Ratnam) was a pleasure for me. I would like to thank Tamil Nadu and its people for their unwavering support," Haasan said, reflecting on the warmth he has received throughout his career. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Says No Compromise on State's Rights, Defends Participation in NITI Aayog Meet.

In 'Thug Life', Haasan leads an ensemble cast that includes Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, among others. The film is directed by Mani Ratnam, marking a highly anticipated reunion between the legendary director and Haasan after 38 years.

