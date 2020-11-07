New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): With COVID-19 cases surging in the national capital, the Defence Research, and Development Organisation (DRDO)-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital continues to treat coronavirus patients, free of cost.

A total of 2,300 patients have been discharged so far from the 1,000-bedded hospital, after recovering from the disease.

"We have about 10 ventilators, 50 oxygen, and 140 HDU (High-dependency unit) beds. We admit only moderate and severe patients. They come from Delhi hospitals, referred by other doctors," said Colonel Nikahat Jahan, faculty, Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.

"So far we have treated about 2,300 patients. For the last few days, we have seen an extreme surge in cases. Earlier we were admitting about 30 to 40 patients per day but nowadays we have been admitting double the numbers," Col Jahan added.

She continued saying, they are following the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare protocols. They also have a dedicated team of medical officers, nurses, and paramedics who are looking after the patients day and night, in four shifts of six hours each.

"We have seen fairly good results with what we are doing. As far as protecting ourselves from COVID-19 is concerned, we are very particular about the PPE that our staff wears. Anyone who comes here first is trained in how to treat the patients," Col Jahan said.

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed its highest single-day spike of 7,178 new COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the total count of cases to 4,23,831.

The city has been seeing a relatively high number of cases for the past few days and has reported over 6,700 new cases for the past three days. (ANI)

