New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Several parts of Delhi witnessed a dust storm on Friday evening that led to trees falling in some areas and residents shutting windows to prevent dust from entering their houses.

Traffic was also disrupted as trees or their branches fell. Flight operations were also impacted in parts of northern India. Delhi had witnessed a dust storm on Thursday also.

Meanwhile, Indian Meteorological Department had issued an Orange Alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms in four districts of Himachal Pradesh, while Yellow Alerts have been issued for four other districts.

According to weather reports, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, Shimla, and Hamirpur witnessed thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by light to moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours. In terms of rainfall amount, Gohar in the Mandi district recorded the highest rainfall at 19 mm, followed by Pandokhar in Mandi with 14 mm. Other areas received light showers. Hailstorm activity was also recorded in Banjar (Kullu), Sundernagar (Mandi), and some parts of the Shimla district.

Just a few days ago, Sundernagar, Bhuntar, and Dharamshala experienced heatwave conditions, which now seem to have eased due to the recent rainfall.As of Friday, thunderstorm and lightning activity was reported in Chamba, Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, and Shimla districts, with light morning rain recorded in several areas. Temperatures have dropped by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius compared to the previous day, bringing them closer to seasonal averages.

IMD officials expect this weather activity to continue throughout the day. There is a high chance of hailstorms, particularly in the Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Chamba districts. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely in these regions.

"Thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms are likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh. An Orange Alert has been issued for districts with more intense activity, while Yellow Alerts are in place for areas expecting moderate weather events. People are advised to stay indoors during severe weather," IMD scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma said. (ANI)

