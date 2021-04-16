New Delhi, April 16: Delhi on Friday recorded the biggest single-day jump of 19,486 fresh COVID-19 cases and 141 deaths due to the disease, according to data shared by the health department. This is the fifth record daily rise in cases in the national capital in the last six days. The positivity rate fell marginally to 19.69 percent from Thursday's 20.22 percent, the highest so far.

With the fresh cases, the national capital's cumulative tally has risen to 8,03,623. The death toll stands at 11,793, according to the latest bulletin. A total of 98,957 tests, including 64,939 RT-PCR tests and 34,018 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said. So far, over 7.3 lakh patients have recovered in Delhi, it added. COVID-19 Surge in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal Says, Not in Favour of Lockdown, Ready for Door-To-Door Campaign to Vaccinate People.

The number of active cases in the city increased to 61,005 from 54,309 the day before, the bulletin stated. The number of people under home isolation increased to 29,705 from 26,974 on Thursday, while that of containment zones mounted to 9,929 from 8,661 the day before, it said.

