Delhi, April 11: Amid the spike in coronavirus cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that he is not in favour of lockdown but "shortage of beds and failure in hospital management will leave us with no option." He asked the people to check the availability of beds on the Delhi government's app before heading to hospitals. Kejriwal also urged the people to occupy beds in the hospital only if there is an emergency. Delhi COVID-19 Travel Guidelines: Negative RT-PCR Test Report Mandatory for People Travelling by Air From Maharashtra to National Capital.

Taking about the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the national capital, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is ready to conduct a door to door campaign to vaccinate people. Stating that 65 per cent of the coronavirus patients in Delhi are below the age of 35 years, he said that he has requested the central government many time regarding the removal of age restrictions on taking COVID-19 vaccine. No Lockdown in Delhi, New Restrictions to Be Implemented Soon, Says Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal on Saturday had said, "If we are provided with enough vaccine doses, age bar for vaccination is removed and we get approval to open more vaccination centers on a larger scale then we can vaccinate people within 2-3 months in Delhi. Currently, we have vaccines for 7-10 days. There will be no lockdown. New restrictions will be imposed soon."

Delhi on Saturday reported 7,897 new COVID-19 cases taking the totally tally to 7,14,423, while the active cases stands at 28,773. The coronavirus death toll in the national capital stands at 11,235. In Delhi, 6,74,415 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

