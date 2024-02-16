New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal launched 'Sagar Aankalan' guidelines during the stakeholders meet for implementation of the MoUs signed earlier at the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 (GMIS 2023) on Friday in Delhi.

The "Sagar Aankalan" Guidelines for National Benchmarking of Indian Ports Performance would be applicable to all Indian seaports with the aim to achieve mapping and benchmarking of Indian Port's-logistics performance and efficiency, harmonisation of standards, definitions and performance with global benchmarks, Improving competitiveness, efficiency and overall performance of the port sector with focus on improvement, productivity, sustainability and customer satisfaction.

Also Read | Elephant Attack in Wayanad: Eco-Tourism Worker Trampled to Death by Wild Tusker in Kerala; Second Death in Less Than a Week.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) successfully concluded the Stakeholders Meet- Implementation of MoUs at the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 (GMIS 2023) where courses to convert them were decided and make them actionable at the earliest. The Ministry also drew up an action plan for the swift implementation of MoUs signed during the GMIS.

Participants engaged in productive discussions, sharing valuable insights and recommendations to overcome challenges and facilitate the implementation of the MoUs.

Also Read | ‘Whale Vomit’ Seized in Goa: Two Arrested at Madgaon Railway Station With Ambergris Worth Rs 5.60 Crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal, said, "The Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 is a continuation of the country's strategic initiatives for sustainable growth."

He further said that this collaboration aimed to harness the potential of India's vast coastline and maritime resources.

"With a focus on sustainable development, technological advancements, and enhancing maritime infrastructure, the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 facilitated strategic dialogues among industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders. This collaboration aims to harness the potential of India's vast coastline and maritime resources for the benefit of all," added Sonowal.

The Minister urged the stakeholders to work together to turn these agreements into reality and propel the Indian maritime sector to new heights. He said, "Each one plays a crucial role in this journey towards making India 'Viksit Bharat' during Amrit Kaal."

During the meeting, the port representatives provided an update on the progress of the memorandums of understanding (MOUs) signed in GMIS 2023. They detailed the milestones achieved and any challenges encountered along the way.

Following their presentation, stakeholders had the opportunity to share their perspectives on the implementation of these agreements. This exchange of views allowed for a comprehensive understanding of the MOUs' impact and potential areas for improvement. Overall, the collaborative discussion served to strengthen relationships between the port and its stakeholders while fostering transparency and accountability in the execution of the signed agreements.

GMIS 2023 emerged as one of the largest maritime summits globally, attracting a record-breaking investment commitment of Rs 10 lakh crore. The signing of 360 MoUs, with an investment commitment of Rs 8.35 lakh crore, and the announcement of additional investible projects worth Rs 1.68 lakh crore, underscored the immense potential of India's maritime sector. The MoUs signed at GMIS 2023 encompassed various facets of the maritime sector, including port development, modernization, green hydrogen and ammonia, port-led development, the cruise sector, business and commerce, shipbuilding, and knowledge sharing. These initiatives are poised to drive innovation, foster economic growth, and strengthen India's position as a global maritime leader.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways remains committed to translating the objectives outlined in the MoUs signed at GMIS 2023 into tangible outcomes. By fostering collaboration, leveraging cutting-edge technologies, and embracing sustainable practices, India is poised to unlock the full potential of its maritime sector, driving inclusive growth and prosperity for all stakeholders. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)